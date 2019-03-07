CRPF personnel donated blood for grenade blast victims

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) CRPF personnel Thursday donated blood for those injured in a grenade blast at a bus stand here, a spokesman of the paramilitary force said. One person was killed and 32 others were injured when a terrorist hurled a grenade at the crowded Jammu bus stand around noon.The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)donated blood at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) here. "The CRPF came forward to help the victims and deployed its ambulance to shift the injured to the hospital. The CRPF personnel also donated blood for the victims at the hospital," the spokesman said.Meanwhile, advisors to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Khursheed Ganai and K Skandan, visited GMCH to einquire about the health of those injured in the blast.The advisors interacted with the injured persons and directed GMCH authorities to provide the best possible medical assistance to the injured, an official spokesman said.He said they also directed the district administration to provide the requisite help and relief to the attendants of the injured.The advisors appreciated the doctors for their prompt attention and expressed solidarity with the family of the person who died in the blast.They assured them full cooperation from the administration, the spokesman said. PTI TAS http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB