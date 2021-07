Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A CRPF sub-inspector has been arrested for reportedly harassing his wife for dowry at Nara village here, police said Thursday. A case was registered against CRPF Sub-inspector Vinit Kumar and two others on Wednesday following a complaint by Kumar's wife, SHO Meenakshi Sharma said. The CRPF official was posted in Delhi, she said. PTI CORR SRYSRY