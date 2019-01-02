Crude oil futures fall by Rs 30 amid weak trend overseas

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Crude oil futures Wednesday eased by Rs 30 to Rs 3,147 per barrel as speculators were engaged in reducing their exposure amid a weakening trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in January was trading lower by Rs 30, or 0.94 per cent, to Rs 3,147 a barrel in a business turnover of 759 lots. The oil for delivery in February also fell by Rs 29, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 3,187 a barrel in 25 lots.Globally, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 1 per cent, to USD 45.85, while Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 1 per cent to USD 54.31 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. PTI ADIDRR