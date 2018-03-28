Crude oil futures fall on weak overseas cues

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Crude oil futures plunged by Rs 29 to Rs 4,213 per barrel today as speculators reduced bets amid a weakening trend overseas.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in far month May dropped Rs 29, or 0.68 per cent, to Rs 4,213 per barrel in 220 lots.

On similar lines, oil for delivery in April moved down by Rs 27, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 4,205 per barrel in 5,399 lots.

Marketmen said trading sentiments at futures trade dampened after crude oil prices falling back below USD 70 per barrel, pulled down by a report of increasing US crude inventories that surprised many traders.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 39 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to USD 64.86, while Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to USD 69.75 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. PTI SUN DPL ADI ADI