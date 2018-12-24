Crude oil futures rise 0.43 pc on global cues

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Crude oil prices rose 0.43 per cent to Rs 3,250 per barrel in futures market Monday as speculators created fresh positions, taking positive cues from global markets. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in January was trading higher by Rs 14, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 3,250 per barrel in a business turnover of 3,635 lots. Analysts said speculative positions built up by traders, tracking a better trend overseas, influenced sentiments at futures trade here. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil gained 1.12 per cent to USD 46.10, while global benchmark Brent advanced 1.04 per cent, to USD 54.66 a barrel. PTI SUN ANSANS