Crude oil futures up 0.52 per cent on overseas cues

New Delhi, Crude oil futures recovered by 0.52 per cent to Rs 4,091 per barrel on Friday after speculators built up fresh positions amid a firm trend overseas. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, cure oil for November was trading higher by Rs 21, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 4,091 per barrel in a business turnover of 1,472 lots. On similar lines, crude for delivery in December rose byRs 19, or 0.46 per cent, to Rs 4,123 per barrel in 473 lots. Analysts said rise in crude oil futures was largelyin tandem with prices rising in global market, mainly supported by expectations the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would start withholding supply soon, fearing a renewed rout such as in 2014 when prices crashed under the weight of oversupply. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices up 0.74 per cent, to USD 56.88 a barrel, while the international benchmark, Brent crude rose 0.81 per cent, to USD 67.16 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. PTI SUN ADIADI