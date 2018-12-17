Crude oil futures up on global cues

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Crude oil prices edged up by 0.08 per cent to Rs 3,693 per barrel in futures trade Monday as speculators increased their bets on positive global cues. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery this month was trading higher by Rs 3, or 0.08 per cent to Rs 3,693 per barrel in a business turnover of 586 lots. The oil for delivery in January rose by a similar margin to trade at Rs 3,730 per barrel in 58 lots. Analysts said the rise in crude oil futures was largely in tandem with a firm trend overseas. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose 0.39 per cent, to USD 51.67 per barrel, while Brent used to price international oils, was up 0.18 per cent at USD 60.39 per barrel. PTI SUN DRR