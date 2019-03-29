Crude oil futures up on positive global cues

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Continuing its upward march, crude oil prices rose by Rs 23 to Rs 4,134 per barrel in futures market Friday as speculators indulged in creating speculative positions, taking positive cues from overseas market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in May was trading higher by Rs 23, or 0.56 per cent, at Rs 4,134 per barrel in a business turnover of 15,889 lots. Speculative positions created by traders due to rise in oil prices overseas led to the increase in crude oil prices here, analysts said. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 0.61 per cent to USD 59.66, while global benchmark Brent was up 0.32 per cent to USD 68.04 a barrel. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK