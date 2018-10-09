Crude oil up 0.67 pc on global cues

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices rose 0.67 per cent to Rs 5,531 per barrel in futures market as speculators created fresh bets, taking positive cues from Asian markets. In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery this month rose Rs 37, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 5,531 per barrel in a business turnover of 1,591 lots. Speculators built fresh positions after Brent crude oilprices again jumped above USD 84 per barrel in Asian trade, which supported the rise in crude prices at futures trade here, traders said. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate gained 40 cents, or0.54 per cent, to USD 74.69 while Brent crude rose 49 cents,or 0.58 per cent, to USD 84.40 per barrel. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI