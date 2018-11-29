Crude palm oil futures fall 0.60% on profit-booking

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Crude palm oil prices fell 0.60per cent to Rs 497.30 per 10 kg in futures trade Thursday asspeculators booked profits at prevailing higher levels amidfall in demand at the spot markets. Besides, sufficient stocks position following increasedsupplies from the producing regions fuelled the downtrend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm oil fordelivery in December eased by Rs 3, or 0.60 per cent, to Rs497.30 per 10 kg, in a business turnover of 103 lots. The oil for delivery in the far-month January was tradedlower by Rs 2.90, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 499 per 10 kg in69 lots. Analysts said profit-booking by speculators at prevailing levels and a fall in demand at spot market weighed on crude palm oil prices. PTI ADIADI