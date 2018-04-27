Crude palm oil futures remain weak, shed 0.43% on low demand

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Crude palm oil prices fell further by 0.43 per cent to Rs 649.50 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators cut bets, taking negative cues from spot market on easing demand.

Moreover, adequate stocks position on higher supplies from overseas market weighed on prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm oil for delivery in May declined by Rs 2.80, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 649.50 per 10 kg in a business turnover of 243 lots.

On similar lines, the oil for delivery in the current month was trading down by Re 1, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 645.40 per 10 kg in 74 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand against sufficient stocks position kept crude palm oil prices down. PTI DP SUN ANU ANU