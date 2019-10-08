Crypt TV to co-produce content with Abundantia Entertainment

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Crypt TV and Abundantia Entertainment have entered into a collaboration to create new content together.Crypt TV, known for developing horror themed digital content like "The Birch" and "The Look-See", has focused on India to develop a fanbase of thousands in the region since last year.The two companies will develop content ranging from 10 minutes and designed for YouTube and Facebook to premium television shows and films. They join forces in creating a series based on a mix of Crypt and new projects jointly created by Abundantia & Crypt.Vikram Malhotra, of Abundantia Entertainment whose film on math genius Shakuntala Devi went on floors recently, said his company is looking forward to working with "a like-minded partner" like Crypt."... The two teams have now come together to create what I believe will be genre-defining stories. I have been in awe of the amazing work that Jack and Crypt have done in the least few years and together, I am certain that we will create some irresistibly scary content for the Indian youth," Malhotra said in a statement.Jack Davis of Crypt said the team is excited to partner with Abundantia to bring their signature genre brand to India. "We strongly believe India is a focal point for the future of media and young consumers there are very engaged on digital platforms. We have big future plans there and I am so excited to begin our move into the region with Vikram Malhotra and Abundantia Entertainment," Davis added. PTI RDS SHDSHD