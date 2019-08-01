Crystal HR Signs up Big Names in Telangana for its End-to-end HR Software

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir)Crystal HR, a fast-growing software product company, offering web, mobile, and Cloud-based digital transformation solutions for a wide range of Human Resource operations, establishes its presence in Telangana by bagging orders for its flagship Employee Lifecycle Management software, Wallet HR, from the city-based I-PAC, Jagathi Publications, and Hyundai Talwar. I-PAC is a specialist policy outfit, offering strategy consulting services to leading political parties across India. Jagati Publications, a large media house in South India, owns Sakshi TV and Sakshi Newspaper; and Hyundai Talwar is a chain of multiple showrooms and service centers of Hyundai across Telangana. These three organisations together have over 6,000 employees. Wallet HR will help the customer organisations to manage recruitments; and to carry out over 20 other HR functions including attendance, payroll, performance appraisals, leave, grievance, HR analysis, and exit management. Before signing up, Wallet HR was benchmarked against competing Indian, and global products. The key factors that tilted the scale in its favor included: user-friendly design, extensive coverage of HR processes, capability to ensure seamless integration with existing enterprise applications, and simplification of steps required for adopting ever changing legal and tax policies. Wallet HRs ability to effectively manage attendance and tasks involving geographically-distributed teams also helped it score over other software. Commenting about the signing up of customers in Telangana, Mr. R.S. Raman, MD, Crystal HR, said, We thrill our customers by understanding their requirements perfectly, and by serving them proactively with a competent team. Our solution enables digital transformation of every conceivable human resource operation. We also set right expectations. Our strength lies in our domain knowledge, and domain focus. Talking about Wallet HR, Ms. Swetha Raman, Director, Crystal HR, said that the solution can be implemented across all verticals - from retail, general manufacturing, food chains, hotels, healthcare, and so on. Wallet HR is strong in analytics. The dashboard displays every key metric - such as employee count, attrition, employee costs. Simplification is another key feature of our product. For instance, customers can configure the statutory requirements pertaining to PF, ESI, Professional tax, and Income tax, with a single click. The product, offered as a software-as-a-service is also highly robust. It can complete processing payroll data of about 10,000 employees within 10 minutes, she said and added that the solution has a very dynamic performance management solution - it offers different methods for organisations to evaluate the performance of their staff on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and or annual basis. Wallet HR can also be used for other related HR functions like Task Management, and Travel Management. The Task Management module enables managers to assign private or public tasks to the team, and to track the status of each assigned task in real time. The Travel Management helps organizations create workflow and view data regarding travel plans of staff, number of people on travel, claims with the classification of expenses, and settlement details concerning all domestic and international travels. In addition to products, Crystal HR also offers HR consulting, corporate training, compliances, recruitment services and off-shore development. The company aims to become a preferred HR software company of Indian organisations of all sizes. Crystal HRs corporate customers include Lucas India, Hyundai Hysco, Pothys, Murugappa Group, Le Royal Meridien, and ISHA. The company has a 70-seater full-fledged development centre in Chennai, and a back office in Coimbatore. To provide prompt customer support, it is in the process of setting up satellite offices in Hyderabad, and Bengaluru this year. Image: Raman, MD and Swetha Raman, Director of Crystal HR PWRPWR