Ctrl+F5, a Design & Development Event by ResellerClub, Saw an Unprecedented Attendance of Web Professionals

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 15, 2019/PRNewswire/ --- Ctrl+F5 is ResellerClub's multi-city event- This was 2019's first editionResellerClub closed the first quarter with the highest ever turnout at Ctrl+F5, the web design & development micro-event in Mumbai city. ResellerClub is an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products. Ctrl+F5 is ResellerClub's multi-city event to help web professionals learn with tech and business leaders. The attendees included web developers, designers, digital marketers, web hosts and e-commerce professionals. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub_Logo.jpg)The event that took place in Mumbai on 30th March, was ResellerClub's first event of 2019. ResellerClub actively engages with web professionals at relevant events throughout the year - whether it is at Ctrl+F5 across Indian cities, partnerships with WordPress for WordCamps, international industry-related events or their flagship event, Cloudbazaar in Mumbai.Speaking about ResellerClub events, Manish Dalal, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, APAC, said, "The Ctrl+F5 Mumbai event was a great success. Being the first event of 2019, a packed house set the pace for upcoming events for the year. Events such as Ctrl+F5 are a key part of ResellerClub's strategy to strengthen relations with existing customers and engage new customers. This year, at Ctrl+F5 Mumbai, we introduced the all-new WebPro Panel as well as the ResellerClub Mobile App. It was a fantastic opportunity to get real-time feedback and reactions. We're hopeful that all our 2019 events will be met with the same enthusiasm and vigor. Web professionals are at the center of all activities at ResellerClub."The revamped control panel, the WebPro Panel has a contemporary design, a faster and more seamless purchase experience, new order management features and the tools to help manage customers with ease. ResellerClub is currently accepting upgrade requests for the same. The Mobile App is now live and available on the Google Play Store.Ctrl+F5 is in its 4th year. The event takes place in at least five cities each year. Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Jaipur are some of the cities where the event has been held so far. There have been 13 Ctrl+F5 events since its inception in 2016. ResellerClub has planned for more Ctrl+F5 events around the country which will be announced shortly and will continue partnerships with WordPress to hold WordCamps in India. Cloudbazaar, (previously 'ResellerClub presents HostingCon India') India's premier conference and trade show for the cloud, domains and hosting industry, has also been scheduled for Quarter 4 of 2019. Dates and details will be released soon. To know more about ResellerClub, visit: http://www.resellerclub.com.