CtrlS plans to invest Rs 1,200 Cr in next 3 Years

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) CtrlS, Asia-Pacifics largest Tier4 data centre company, today said it plans to invest about Rs 1,200 crore in next three years for setting up R&D and upgrading of infrastructure of its five date centres. CtrlS inaugurated its date centre here today. The company planned to invest about Rs 1,200 crore in next three years for setting up Research and Development (R&D) and upgrading infrastructure at five data centres, CtrlS Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Reddy told PTI here. It had opened data centres at Hyderabad, Noida, Chennai and Mumbai. The data centres would serve the country?s banking, insurance, e-commerce, and internet organisations, he said. Replying to a query, Reddy said the target revenue for the company this calendar year is Rs 250 crore and Rs about Rs 500 crore next year. Investments in each data centre will create 400-odd jobs, Reddy said. The future plan of the company is to convert all data centres to be solar-powered in the next five years to reduce costs and increase productivity, besides generatingbetter revenues, he said. "The amount of data generated in India is more than anywhere in the world. This is the collective challenge that is being addressed by service providers like CtrlS and solution like this make possible data innovations and AI solutions," Intel Managing Director (South Asia) Prakash Mallya said. IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said companies like CtrlS would help in playing a huge role in ensuring zero-per cent outage of services provided by companies like Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media providers. Similarly, with growing ecommerce and online payments for products and services, including online food delivery apps and websites, a reliable, robust backend support was essential, he said. CtrlS data centre has been awarded a Platinum LEED certificate by US Green Building Council, making it The only centre in the world to receive such certification. PTI BDN RC