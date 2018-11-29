Cultist gets life term imprisonment for killing seven-year-old

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a cultist to life imprisonment for killing a seven-year-old boy to cure an ailing girl.Additional District Sessions Judge V K Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused after holding him guilty under relevant sections of the IPC.According to the prosecution lawyer, the minor had gone to school on December 9, 2014, when the cultist abducted and killed him.During interrogation, it was revealed that the boy was sacrificed for curing an ailing girl. PTI CORR DPBDPB