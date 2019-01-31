Curated AP handloom exhibition at Andhra Bhavan from Feb 1

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) In a first, the Andhra Pradesh government is organising a three-day exhibition of curated handloom saris and textiles starting Friday at Andhra Bhavan in the national capital.Weavers from 13 districts will showcase their handloom varieties like Mangalgiri, Kalamkari, Venkatagiri and Uppadas curated with the support of organisation Indicult, Resident Commissioner of the state Praveen Prakash said.Besides, weavers from seven states including Gujarat and Punjab will also showcase their handloom products in the exhibition during February 1-3, he said.The exhibition 'Samuhika' has been planned following requests from the north Indians. The handlooms from Andhra Pradesh has been curated to the taste of urban customers and ensure better returns to weavers, he added. "We are organising the exhibition for the first time in the national capital. If the response turns out to be very good. We plan to hold it on an annual basis," Prakash said. About 10 lakh weavers are working on 2.79 lakh silk and cotton looms in 13 districts in the state. Most of them are dependent on handloom industry that provides direct and indirect employment, said M Nageshwara Rao, joint director in Handlooms and Textile Department of the state government. PTI LUX MKJ