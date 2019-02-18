Curfew continues for fourth day in Jammu, relaxation likely later

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Curfew continued in the winter capital Jammu for the fourth consecutive day on Monday following violent anti-Pakistan protests, with authorities likely to relax the restrictions later in the day after reviewing the law and order situation, officials said.All examinations, scheduled for the day, were postponed as educational institutions across Jammu city remained closed, while over 150 people were taken into preventive custody over the past couple of days to ensure peace, the officials said.A curfew was imposed in entire Jammu city on Friday following massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence over the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left 40 CRPF personnel dead on Thursday."Curfew is in force in the entire city and is likely to be relaxed after a fresh review of the situation later in the afternoon," District Development Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told PTI.He said the situation was "well under control" and there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the curfew-bound areas since Sunday.Police, paramilitary forces and Army soldiers stand deployed and are strictly enforcing the curfew, Kumar said.The Army has deployed 18 internal security columns of Tiger Division along with air support from White Knight Corps in the city, including Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, Shahidi Chowk, Talab Khatika, Sidhra and other sensitive areas.While nine columns were deployed on Friday after a requisition by the administration to bring the situation under control, nine more columns were deployed on Saturday."Helicopters and UAVs of Army were also put into operation to monitor the situation. The proactive approach jointly taken by J&K police, civil administration (divisional commissioner and district collector's office) and Indian Army has ensured the situation is in control," a defence spokesman had said.Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure to check spread of rumours but BSNL broadband services are functioning normally.The officials said all government run and private schools of Jammu province remained closed while examinations for class 8 and 9 and practical exams of class 12, scheduled for the day, stand postponed.A Jammu university spokesman said the teaching work in the varsity remained suspended in view of the prevailing situation and all examinations, both theory and practical, have been postponed.SKUAST-Jammu also postponed all internal examinations scheduled for the day, the officials said, adding that fresh dates for the exams will be notified later. PTI TAS ABHABH