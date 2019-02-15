Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack, Army asked to help

(Eds: Updating with more details) Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Curfew was imposed in Jammu city Friday as a precautionary measure following massive protests and stray incidents of violence over the terror attack in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said.The Army has been requested to help the administration in maintaining law and order and conduct flag marches, they said.Curfew was imposed as authorities feared a communal backlash, officials said.Protesters, particularly in the old city, refused to disperse even after loudspeakers announced that curfew was imposed."We have imposed curfew in Jammu city as a precautionary measure," Deputy Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar told PTI.According to officials, there was complete bandh in Jammu city and there was no traffic on roads and all shops and markets were closed.Jammu city was rocked by massive anti-Pakistan protests with people taking to the to streets in dozens of places, including Jewel Chowk, Purani Mundi, Rehari, Shaktinagar, Pacca Danga, Janipur, Gandhinagar and Bakshinagar.According to some reports, there were clashes in Gujjar Nagar area where some vehicles were damaged due to pelting of stones. However, police swung into action and prevented a major clash.Raising anti-Pakistan, anti-terrorists slogans, protesters burnt tyres on many roads. The agitators, mostly youth, put up barricades on roads demanding revenge.Led by the Bajrang Dal, the Shiv Sena and the Dogra front, people took out candle light marches in the city and held anti-Pakistan protests.The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) had on Thursday called for shut down in Jammu protesting terror attack.This decision was taken by JCCI President Rakesh Gupta long with his office bearers and Presidents of different affiliated associations including transport operators associations.Protesting the Pulwama attack, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, suspended work in all the courts in Jammu, including the high court and tribunals."The suspension of work by the association is a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama attack and to express our solidarity and sympathy with the bereaved families," J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu President, B S Slathia said. PTI SKL AB NSDNSD