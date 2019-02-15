Curfew in Jammu city after protests over Pulwama attack, Army asked to help

Jammu, Feb 15 (PTI) Curfew was imposed in Jammu city on Friday as a precautionary measure following massive protests over the terror attack in Pulwama in the Kashmir Valley in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, officials said.The Army has been requested to help the administration in maintaining law and order and conduct flag marches, they said. Curfew was clamped as authorities feared a communal backlash, officials said. Protesters, particularly in the old city, refused to disperse even after loudspeakers announced that curfew was imposed. PTI SKL SKL MINMIN