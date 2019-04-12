Curfew relaxed for one hour in J-K's Kishtwar �� �'

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) The curfew was relaxed for one hour on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district where it was clamped on April 9 following the killing of a senior RSS functionary in a terror attack. According to an order issued by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner A S Rana, the curfew was relaxed from 4 pm to 5 pm in some areas and 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm in other areas of the district. There were no reports of any untoward incident reported from anywhere in the district, the DC said. Senior RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard were killed on Tuesday when a terrorist opened fire inside a health centre in Kishtwar, prompting authorities to impose curfew and call the Army to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive region. Police had picked up several over ground workers (OGWs) for interrogation in this regard. PTI AB SNESNESNE