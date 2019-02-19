Curfew relaxed for two hours in parts of Jammu, no untoward incident reported

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Authorities Tuesday relaxed curfew for two hours in the jurisdiction of three police station areas of Jammu, while it continued to remain in force in rest of the city, which had witnessed massive protests in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, officials said.Advisors to Governor Satya Pal Malik met him at the Raj Bhavan Monday evening and briefed him on the prevailing law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama incident.District Magistrate, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar ordered relaxation of curfew in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of police station Nawabad, Jammu city and Peer Mitha from 11.30 am to 01.30 pm.However, he said restrictions under section 144 CrPC would remain imposed to maintain law and order.All wine shops and bars would remain closed, Kumar said.Curfew was imposed in entire Jammu city on Friday following massive anti-Pakistan protests and sporadic incidents of violence over the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir which left 40 CRPF personnel dead on Thursday. Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha said the decision to relax curfew in other parts of the city wouldbe taken looking at the conditions during the two-hour relaxation.On Monday, authorities relaxed curfew for three hours in five police station areas of south Jammu and the relaxation period passed off peacefully.Curfew was relaxed in areas falling under police stations of Gandhi Nagar (except police post Nehru Park and Digiana), Channi Himmat, Sainik Colony, Trikuta Nagar and Satwari (except police posts of Belicharana and Gadighat) from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm Monday.Officials said no untoward incident was reported from anywhere since Sunday.In another development, Jammu University announced postponement of all examinations scheduled for the day in view of the prevailing situation.The governor discussed with advisors issues relating to effective maintenance of law and order and directed them that no anti-social element should be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in the State.He also directed availability of essential commodities, medicines etc. be ensured by the administration."All the examinations of the university of Jammu scheduled to be held on February 19 stand postponed due to unavoidable circumstances," varsity spokesperson Vinay Thusoo said.He said fresh dates for conducting the postponed exams would be notified later.Mobile Internet services continued to remain suspended as a precautionary measure to check spread of rumours but BSNL broadband services are functioning normally. PTI TAS AB DVDV