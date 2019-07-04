Curry’s Cumin Home to Kolkata!

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Raajkutir - a boutique hotel, Swabhumi hosts the first ever Taste of Britain Curry Festival in Kolkata Kolkata, West Bengal, India Business Wire India Raajkutir, the new boutique heritage property by Ambuja Neotia Hospitality for the first time hosted the Taste of Britain Curry Festival in Kolkata. Once the proud seat of the British Raj in India, Kolkata is the place where the curry trail of UK really started. This globetrotting event is vital part of Curry Life Magazines strategy to promote culinary skills of British curry chefs and highlight their leading role for making this food popular in the UK and beyond. His Excellency Bruce Bucknell, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata inaugurated the festival along with Chef Subrata Debnath, Business Head and General Manager of Raajkutir. Hot, mild, creamy or dry, any way you like it, the fact remains: CURRY has come to be the UKs number one national food. The curry now outsells even fish and chips. Some twelve thousand Indian restaurants in the UK cater to ever-increasing love of Indian food. Michelin Chef Mark Poynton, who appeared on the BBCs Great British Menu series served Best of British menu, which ranged from new dishes with a spicy twist to traditional British meals - as well as classic high street favourites like Chicken Tikka Masala, Balti and Zalfrezi. Festival founder and organiser, Syed Belal Ahmed, Editor of the UK based Curry Life Magazine, said: Hopefully this festival will create the opportunity not only to showcase the Best of British Cuisine, but also help our chefs from Britain bring fresh ideas to their own menus by working alongside the culinary masters of India. Highly acclaimed British Michelin Laureate Chef Mark Poynton said, Im really looking forward to showcasing high quality British food in Kolkata using a menu of fresh, original dishes full of vibrant flavours. Im sure diners will be impressed. Mr. Subrata Debnath, Business Head and General Manager, Raajkutir said, We are delighted to welcome the British chefs and host the Taste of Britain Curry Festival at, East India Room which serves British colonial cuisine. In this ever-evolving age of experiential hospitality, being an Executive Chef for a decade, I am delighted to share my culinary skills with Michelin Chef Mark Poynton for the grand sit down dinner at our ballroom, Rang Manch on 7th July & carry forward the legacy of the Ambuja Neotia Group.About Curry Life Curry Life Magazine is acknowledged as the voice of the curry industry in Great Britain. It reaches to thousands of Indian and Bangladeshi restaurants across the UK, with an estimated readership of over 100,000. The Taste of Britain Curry Festival is a globetrotting event, which has been promoting the best of British cuisine including curry created by some of the UKs top chefs for more than a decade. The festival has visited various countries in Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia in partnership with many leading hotel groups and airlines. For further information about Curry Life and Taste of Britain, please contact:Syed Belal Ahmed, Tel: + 447956 439458 or email: sbelal@btinternet.com You can also visit https://currylifemagazine.com/About Raajkutir Raajkutir is a metaphor for a figment of our imagination. A time capsule endeavours to take you back in time. Into the enlightenment called the Bengal Renaissance. Set in the mid nineteenth century till the time our country attained Independence. While it is an inspired period piece, it is also a boutique hotel, very suited for the global traveller and complete with contemporary amenities including an all-day dining restaurant, spa, shopping arcade, caf cum deli and an artisans gallery. Adjoining facilities include 3 large banquets (indoor and outdoor), a mini banquet and restaurants, along with facilities for exhibitions and celebrations such as weddings, private parties and corporate events. For further details on Raajkutir, visit: http://www.raajkutir.com/index.phpTo View the Image Click on the Link Below:(L-R) Chef Zohorul Islam, Michelin Chef Mark Poynton, Chef Subrata Debnath Business Head & GM Raajkutir, Chef Mohammad Aaban Aamir Ali and Chef Mohamed Shahin Miah showcasing signature dishes of the Taste of Britain Curry Festival at Raajkutir Swabhumi PWRPWR