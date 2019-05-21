Customer engagement software provider Freshworks acquires Natero

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Customer engagement software provider Freshworks Tuesday said it has acquired Natero. The company, however, didn't disclose financial details of the deal. "The acquisition gives Freshworks a SaaS platform that unifies marketing, sales, support and, now, customer success. With Natero's AI/ML-powered technology, the Freshworks platform puts actionable data in the hands of customer success professionals," a statement said. This helps companies more easily predict and prevent customer churn, increase account expansion and manage more customers with fewer resources, it added. Natero offers solutions that combines predictive analytics, customer intelligence and workflow management. "The addition of the Natero Customer Success Suite enables businesses to understand their customers better, offer personalised and differentiated service and turn them into passionate advocates and customers for life," Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham said. Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG and Sequoia Capital India. With a team of over 2,000 people, the company is headquartered in California, US and has offices in India, the UK, Australia and Germany. Its customers include Honda, Hugo Boss, Toshiba and Cisco among others. PTI SR RVKRVK