Customers of about 90 utility firms can pay via Google Tez

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Customers of about 90 utility firms including power, telecom and DTH, can now pay their bills online using Google Tez applications, the company said today.

??We are delighted to bring additional new functionality to our growing base of users on Tez. Today, we are adding a specially designed bill pay experience in Tez which will enable users to make a wide range of bill payments including electricity, water, gas, DTH, and insurance from the app," Diana Layfield, VP, Payments & Commerce, Next Billion Users at Google said in a statement.

The new bill pay feature will include major utilities like Reliance Energy, BSES, power companies in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharasthtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Odisha.

The app has added telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL and MTNL as well as insurance firms like SBI Life, Bharti Axa Life and ICICI Prudential Life as billers.

"Customers will see different billers depending on their city and region, and users can also search for them by name. Once users have located their biller, they need to enter the number associated with their account to link it to Tez and give it an easy name to remember. Once users have linked their account, for most utility bills Tez will automatically fetch any available bills. Users need to just tap on new payment and then pay your bills," the statement said.

For every new biller selected for payment this month, Google Tez will offer a scratch card inside the app with value of up to Rs 1000.

"Built to support Bharat BillPay system, for most utilities Tez will also let users get an alert when a new bill comes in," it said.

Tez is not a digital wallet requiring constant top up. Instead, Tez works with all 50 plus UPI-enabled banks, so that money remains in users bank accounts until they need to use it.

"Tez users continue to earn interest from their banks and have their deposits backed by bank security guarantees. Currently, there are no charges for transactions done on Tez," the statement said.

The application is available on Android and Apples iOS platforms. PTI PRS SA