Customs destroy seized heroin worth over Rs 300 crore

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The customs department here has destroyed over 100 kilogram of seized heroin worth more than Rs 300 crore, according to an official statement issued Friday.The heroin as seized in 10 cases of smuggling by the customs officials.The customs preventive (Delhi zone) destroyed around 122 kg of heroine Thursday by way of incineration at a centralised bio-medical waste facility in Nilothi, Delhi, the statement said.The value of the destroyed heroin was more than Rs 300 crore in the international market, it said. PTI AKV KJ