Customs officials seize 2 kg gold from 6 women flyers at Chennai airport

(Eds: Updating with fresh inputs) Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Customs department Sunday seized nearly two kg gold, valued at around Rs 63 lakh, from six women air passengers, including five Sri Lankan nationals, at the airport here, officials said.Among the women, one was Indian who arrived from Singapore. The Customs officials found 689 gm of gold, valued at nearly Rs 22 lakh, concealed on her person during a detailed search and put her under arrest, they added.The officials seized 1,291 gm of gold from the five Sri Lankan women. The yellow metal was found in the form of chains and cut bits and was concealed on their person, they said, adding that the gold was valued at around Rs 41 lakh.In another incident on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an employee of a ground-handling services firm at the airport and an air passenger were detained for allegedly trying to smuggle in 1,200 gm of gold hidden in a power bank, airport officials said Sunday.A CISF personnel had noticed the ground-handling services firm employee receiving "something" from the passenger at the international terminal. The yellow metal concealed in the power bank was seized during checking, they said.The 1,200 gm seized gold was valued at around Rs 37 lakh, officials said, adding that the two accused were handed over to the Customs department for a further probe. PTI Corr SA IJT