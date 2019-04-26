Customs seizes gold worth Rs 79 lakh from Delhi airport's washroom

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Gold worth about Rs 79 lakh was seized from a washroom at Delhi airport, customs officials said Friday.A man has been arrested by the customs for his alleged involvement in smuggling of the gold, they said.Acting on inputs, the customs department intercepted the accused after his arrival at the airport from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.During enquiry, he admitted to have brought gold to India."The passenger informed that he had hid the gold in one of the washrooms at the airport. Based on his information, 20 gold bars, collectively weighing 2.49 kg, were recovered," a customs official said.The passenger, aged 21 years, has been arrested and the gold valued at Rs 78.85 lakh was seized, the official said. PTI AKV DPB