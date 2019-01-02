'Cutting funds will hamper setting up of infrastructure for flagship programmes of S&T Ministry'

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Any curtailment of funds will hamper the setting up of basic infrastructure for some of the flagship programmes of the Science and Technology Ministry and will be detrimental to the sector's growth in the country, a parliamentary panel has noted.The observations were made in the report of the standing committee, which was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday."The committee is of the opinion that curtailment of funds to the tune of Rs 1,661.77 crore will hamper the setting up of basic infrastructure for some of the flagship programmes of the government and will be detrimental to the growth of science and technology in the country in the long run," the report said."It is, therefore, recommended that the department may take up the issue of disbursement of funds more strongly with the Finance Ministry at the revised estimate stage with adequate planning and implementing mechanism," it added. PTI GJS RC