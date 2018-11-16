CVC's counsel seeks SC nod to 'access' probe report of CVC against CBI chief

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The crucial hearing in the CBI case had a light moment Friday when the Central Vigilance Commission's advocate requested the Supreme Court to allow him "access" to CVC's confidential preliminary inquiry report against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma."You (CVC) have not got it (report)? You are the author of the report and you have not seen it?," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CVC.Mehta told the bench that though he was representing CVC in the matter, he has not seen the report as a lawyer.Referring to the apex court's earlier direction that the inquiry report be placed before it in a sealed cover, Mehta said: "I have said that since the court had asked me to file it (report) in sealed cover, I will place it before the court only.""Please allow me access to this report," he told the bench, which also comprised justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.Attorney General K K Venugopal, who was appearing for the Centre, also said that he had asked Mehta about the report and the solicitor general had told him that even he has not seen it.The bench then ordered that the CVC's report be provided to the offices of Venugopal and Mehta in sealed cover.It also said that copy of the report along with annexure be also given to Verma in a sealed cover and it "will be open for" him to file his response to it "again in sealed cover" by 1 PM on November 19. The bench made it clear that confidentiality of CVC's report was necessary "keeping in mind the need to preserve and maintain the sanctity of the institution of the CBI and public confidence in the said institution". It also said that only Verma would file his response to the CVC report.Verma has approached the apex court challenging the Centre's decision to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave following his feud with CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who has levelled corruption allegations against him.During the hearing, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, told the bench that it should also hear him."Who are you?," the bench asked Sibal who responded, "Mr Kharge"."The Leader of Opposition or the single largest party. We had forgotten about you," the CJI said, adding that Kharge's plea would be heard on November 20.On November 4, Kharge had moved the top court contending that divesting Verma of his statutory powers and functions is "completely illegal and arbitrary".Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for CBI Deputy SP A K Bassi, also referred to the application filed by the official, who was one of the investigating officers in the FIR lodged against Asthana on corruption allegations, challenging his transfer to Port Blair."Port Blair. Nice place to go to," the CJI said in a lighter vein.The bench said that Bassi's plea would also be heard on the next date of hearing.At the fag end of hearing, Mehta told the court that under the scheme of the CVC Act, the report cannot be supplied to a person, who is subject matter of the inquiry, if any further investigation was needed."We also make it clear that the present order requiring furnishing the report of the CVC in sealed cover to the counsel for the petitioner (Verma) is being made in the peculiar facts of the case and as a one time measure," the bench noted in its order.Besides Verma's plea, the court was also hearing a separate petition filed by NGO Common Cause which has sought a probe by an special investigation team against CBI officers.The apex court had earlier issued notices to the Centre and CVC seeking their replies on Verma's petition challenging the government's decision to divest him of his powers as CBI chief and sending him on leave.It had also set a deadline of two weeks for the CVC to complete the preliminary inquiry against the CBI director. PTI ABA MNL SJK SA