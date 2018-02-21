CVPP awards Rs 1K cr works order to AFCONS JAL JV

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A joint venture of Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPP) has awarded works package for construction of power house of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul hydro electric project worth Rs 1,051 crore to AFCONS JAL JV.

"In a major breakthrough in the harnessing of vast Hydro Power potential available in the Chenab Basin, the civil works package for construction of Power House of 1,000 MW Pakal Dul hydroelectric project has been awarded to AFCONS JAL JV at a total cost of Rs 1,051 crore. Letter of acceptance has been issued by CVPP to AFCONS JAL JV," a company statement said.

According to statement, the work is scheduled to be completed in 58 months.

Construction work of approach road for various components of the project as well as MAT Portal of the Power House are already in progress.

The 1,000 MW Pakal Dul hydro power project is part of the Prime Minister??s Development Package (PMDP) for Jammu & Kashmir and its implementation will lead to overall development of the area.

The CVPP is a Joint Venture Company formed between Government of Jammu and Kashmir (represented by JKSPDC), NHPC Ltd (A Govt. of India Enterprise) and PTC India Ltd for harnessing Hydro Power potential of Chenab River Basin. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has already extended various concessions to the Pakal Dul HE Project. Government of India has also sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore sub-ordinate loan for Pakal Dul hydro power Project, besides equity contribution of JKSPDC in the Project. The NHPC is extending technical support to the Company for tendering of the Projects as well as for designing the Project components besides deputing experienced manpower required for construction of the Projects. PTI KKS MKJ -