CWC member Gaikhangam named Manipur Congress chief

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Congress Working Committee member Gaikhangam as the chief of the party's Manipur unit, the party said.Gaikhangam replaces T N Haokip as the state unit chief at a time when the party is seeking to revive its fortunes in the northeast where it has suffered setbacks in assembly polls in the past few years.With the Lok Sabha polls approaching, Gandhi also named members of the coordination committee, pradesh election committee, campaign committee and election management team of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee (TNPCC).The election panel has 22 members as well as heads of frontal organisations of the TNPCC as ex-officio members. Newly appointed state unit chief K S Alagiri has been named the chairman of the election committee and P Chidambaram a member.Former finance minister Chidambaram has also been named a member of the coordination committee headed by E V K S Elangovan.Mohan Kumarmangalam was named as a working president of TNPCC.Last week, Alagiri was appointed as the new president of the TNPCC, with H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, M K Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar being named working presidents to assist him. PTI ASK NSD