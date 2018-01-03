CWC readies Rs 4,750 crore DPR for Ujh project in J&K

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The Central Water Commission (CWC) has prepared a Rs 4,750 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Ujh multipurpose project including construction of a dam on river Ujh.

"CWC has prepared a revised DPR of Rs 4,750 crore and submitted the same to the department on December 28 last year for necessary approvals.

"The DPR is presently under examination," Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sham Chowdhary said in a written reply in Legislative Council today.

River Ujh is the main tributary of river Ravi in Kathua district.

The estimated cost of the project was Rs 3,630.67 crore which envisaged to provide hydro power benefits of 196 mega watt and providing irrigation facility to 31,380 hectare of land in Kandi belt, he said.

The project will also supply drinking water to the Kandi belt of Kathua district with submergence area of 41 square km affecting 2,235 families, he said.

The minister said since there was resentment regarding the height of the dam, CWC was directed to prepare a modified DPR with reduced height of 110 meters from 116 metres.

The state government has accorded in-principle approval to the execution of Ujh multipurpose project in August last year. PTI AB DK ANU