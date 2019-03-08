Cyber Security Hackathon: Pune Smart City Development Corp partners Data Security Council of India

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) has partnered the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) to conduct a Cyber Security Hackathon and release a cyber security policy for the Pune Smart City. The hackathon will focus on various technology layers and solution areas with the aim to identify and mitigate the vulnerabilities across the elements and components across internet of things, application and network layers in the smart city solutions, DSCI said in a statement on Friday. The hackathon aims to sensitise on the cyber security and data privacy objectives of the city to make itself cyber safe and secure for its residents, it added. PSCDCL will also release a cyber security policy for the Pune Smart City. The Cyber Security Policy and Framework, developed in partnership with DSCI, will provide guidance to its departments to ensure that the cyber security and data privacy is maintained across all elements of people, process and technology, the statement said. "Cyber security is a critical component of a Smart City architecture. As cities attempt to digitally transform themselves leveraging the legacy applications and emerging technologies, there is a significant increase in the attack surface," PSCDCL Chief Knowledge Officer Manojit Bose said. He added that in partnership with DSCI, the entity intends to imbibe some of the best practices in this domain. PTI SR SR HRS