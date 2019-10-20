Cycle rally held in Jammu to promote clean, green Diwali

Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) To spread the message of clean and green Diwali, a senior government official on Sunday led a cycle rally from highway township of Udhampur to Jammu city.District Development Commissioner of Udhampur, Piyush Singla started the rally from his office along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to Jammu city, covering a distance of 65 km, an official spokesperson said.More than 20 cyclists including females participated in the rally that passed through Udhampur City via Slathia Chowk, Court road, Ramnagar Chowk, Gole Market, Bus stand and Mini Stadium before heading towards Jammu city.The event also raised awareness about the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.Union Minister Jitendra Singh met the participants at Katra Domail and interacted with them while appreciating the initiative.People in large number greeted the rally and appreciated the efforts of the administration, the spokesperson said, adding that the cyclists interacted with people and motivated them for celebrating Diwali in a clean and green manner.District Administration Udhampur is regularly organising such events to raise awareness among the general public about government schemes through innovative methods and to implore people to join the effort, the official said. PTI TAS RHL