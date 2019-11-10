Cyclone Bulbul: PM speaks with WB CM Mamata Banerjee on situation

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) As Cyclone Bulbul made landfall,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the situation arising out of itand assured the state ofall assistance to deal with the calamity.Cyclone Bulbul made landfall in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday."Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. The prime minister said he also spoke with Banerjee regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. "Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he said. PTI NAB DVDV