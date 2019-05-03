Cyclone: 'DGCA will issue revised guidelines to airlines as and when necessary'

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA will issue revised advisories to airlines "as and when necessary" in view of the cyclone 'Fani', said Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu Friday. Prabhu also said that he has directed Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, to "continuously monitor the situation". Cyclone 'Fani' rolled through Odisha on Friday, packing rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph, leaving at least three peopledead, blowing away thatched houses, and swamping towns andvillages. In a series of tweets about the cyclone, Prabhu said he will pledge funds from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) if necessary "as per the extant rule". "Directed Secretary (MOCA) to continuously monitor the situation. DGCA will be issuing revised advisories to Airlines as and when necessary. Taking all possible steps for passenger safety and to minimise their inconvenience," he added. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Friday said no flights will depart or arrive at Kolkata airport from 3 pm Friday to 8 am Saturday in view of the cyclonic storm 'Fani'. On Thursday, the regulator had issued an "operational advisory" stating that there would be no flights to and from Kolkata airport between 9.30 pm Friday and 6 pm Saturday. The DGCA also said on Thursday that no flight operations will take place at Bhubaneswar airport on Friday. The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' or the 'Hood of Snake' made landfall around 8 am Friday in Puri, with roaring winds flattening huts, enveloping the pilgrim town in sheets of rain, and submerging homes in residential areas. PTI DSP RCJ