Cyclone Fani makes landfall in Odisha's Puri with wind speed of 145 kmph

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The landfall process of extremely severe Cyclone Fani began nearly at 8 am Friday close to Puri in Odisha, with the area recording a wind speed of 145 kilometres per hour, the IMD said. Mritunjay Mohapatra, in-charge of the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, said the process of landfall will continue for the next three hours. The area along Puri is witnessing winds with a speed of 145 kilometres per hour that could reach up to 180-200 kmph, which could bring an "extensive damage", he said. A cyclone making a landfall implies that the first arm of the cyclone has reached the land. The eye of the cyclone, which is calm, is nearly 30 kilometres. PTI PR AQSAQS

