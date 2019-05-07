Cyclone Fani: Mobile network continues to be skeletal in Puri

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Four days after cyclone Fani hit Odisha coast, landline phone service has been restored in Puri though mobile network continues to remain skeletal and efforts are on to make it fully operational, along with the internet service.The issue of restoration of power and telecom services were discussed threadbare at a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha, here.It was reported that the land line connectivity has been restored in Puri though mobile services still remain skeletal, an official statement said.The Department of Telecommunications is coordinating with the Odisha government to implement a priority plan for restoration of mobile and internet services in the areas affected by the cyclone.Mobile service providers have allowed free SMS and intra-circle roaming in these areas while cellular towers on wheels are also being deployed in Puri.Banking services have started and efforts are being made to operationalise all ATMs.Stressing on early restoration of power infrastructure, Odisha government has conveyed that following deployment of additional manpower and materials from central PSUs and neighbouring states, power supply has been restored partially in Bhubaneswar, while a lot of ground still needed to be covered in Puri, the statement said.The power supply to maintain essential services such as water, health and banking is being provided through diesel generator sets.Reviewing the relief measures, the cabinet secretary stressed that power and telecommunications in Puri and Bhubaneswar need to be restored on priority basis and directed the concerned state and central officials to work in close coordination.He directed officials to ensure adequate number of gen-sets and mobile cellular towers are arranged and provided for the restoration efforts.The Home Ministry has already released an additional assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha, as announced by the prime minister on Monday.Earlier, Rs 341 crore had been provided to the state as an advance to its State Disaster Response Force.The central government has also decided to extend the the registration dates of the JEE advanced examinations by five more days up to May 14 in Odisha. Those students who are unable to get internet connectivity, can approach IIT Bhubaneswar for registration, the statement said.The chief secretary and senior officers of the Odisha government participated in the NCMC meeting through video conference.Senior officers from the ministries of Home, Power, Telecommunications, Steel, Financial Services, Road and Transport, Health, Higher Education and NDMA also attended the meeting. PTI ACB ABHABH