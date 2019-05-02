Cyclone Fani: Prabhu asks airport authorities to stay alert

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) All authorities concerned have been alerted so that they are ready to deal with cyclone Fani, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said Thursday. Fani is expected to hit the Odisha coast on Friday. Other states on the eastern coast, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are also expected to be affected by it. "Alerted all concerned to be ready to deal with Cyclone Fani. Airport Authority of India issued alert to all coastal airports to ensure all precautions, SOPs (standard operating procedures) put in place immediately," Prabhu tweeted. The Airports Authority of India owns and manages more than 100 airports across India. Prabhu said the situation would be monitored at highest level. "Airlines and all others to be fully ready," he added. PTI DSPHMB