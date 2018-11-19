Cyclone 'Gaja': Stalin asks partymen to provide aid in full swing

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI) DMK chief M K Stalin appealed party cadres and legislators on Sunday to provide aid on a war-footing in districts affected with cyclone 'Gaja'. In a party statement here, Stalin said, "It was consoling to know that some party supporters have already started to take part in relief and rehabilitation work." The opposition party leader in the assembly took a dig at the ruling AIADMK government that it did not learn to take up relief activities despite facing several natural calamities like cyclone 'Ockhi' and 'Vardah' in the past."In this hour of crisis, it is our duty to provide relief materials in full swing to the affected people. I, therefore, appeal party cadres, legislators, district secretaries to collect the necessary relief materials and send them to our Tiruchirappalli, Kalaignar Arivalayam (office) immediately," he said.Stalin said the collected relief material will be distributed to the affected people from these offices. According to the Tamil Nadu government, 45 people have lost their lives while many rendered homeless following the devastation caused by cyclone 'Gaja' in coastal districts of the state.PTI VIJ DPB