Cyclone Idai: Indian Navy diverts ships for disaster relief

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) In the wake of cyclone Idai hitting the Mozambican coast, the Indian Navy on Friday diverted ships to the African country for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) work. "#IndianNavy diverts Mission Deployed ships of Training Squadron operating off Mauritius, to Mozambique for HADR efforts in wake of cyclone IDAI @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC @nsitharaman @narendramodi (sic)," the Navy's spokesperson tweeted. Cyclone Idai battered Mozambican coastal city Beira on Friday, jeopardising the lives of nearly half a million people. As per reports, the city's power grid has crashed, airport shut and roads inundated. The cyclone has claimed 66 lives nationwide. PTI PR INDIND