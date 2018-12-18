Cyclone Phethai: Missing Andhra fishermen reach island in Krishna district

Machilipatnam, Dec 18 (PTI) Twelve fishermen, who were missing from the East Godavari Kakinada coast during Cyclone Phethai, reached the Gullalamoda island in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district Tuesday evening, officials said.The fishermen, belonging to East Godavari district, had gone missing on Monday. They have reached the island near the confluence of the Krishna river and the Bay of Bengal safely, the officials of the state fisheries department said.The fishermen -- six each in two boats-- had lost their way in the cyclone while they were returning to the Kakinada coast, they said They belong to Parlopeta and Dummulapeta villages in East Godavari district. The officials said the 12 fishermen were rescued and provided accommodation in Nagayalanka. The health condition of the fishermen is stable, said Joint Director, Fisheries department, Yakub Basha. PTI CORR AQS ANBANB