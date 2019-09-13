Cygnett Hotels & Resorts open its latest property in Jodhpur

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Branded as Cygnett Style Mantra, it is Cygnetts 6th property to have opened this year13 September 2019, New Delhi: Cygnett Hotels has launched Cygnett Style Mantra in Jodhpur, the second largest city in Rajasthan also known as the Gateway to Thar" and is famous for mighty Mehrangarh Fort, its blue houses, temples, sweets and snacks. This is group's sixth property to have opened this year.Strategically located at the city centre and at a 20 minutes drive from the Mehrangarh Fort, Cygnett Style Mantra is a newly built property which is just 6km from the railway station and 8km from the city airport. Speaking about the new property in Cygnetts bouquet of offerings, Sarbendra Sarkar, Managing Director of the Cygnett Group, said, "Cygnett's latest addition in Cygnett Style Mantra promises to offer stay experience that one would associate with quality experience. In the second-largest city of Rajasthan, the hotel is perfectly suited for both leisure and business travellers, owing to its proximity to city centre and business houses."Cygnett Style Mantra offers several stylish and elegant rooms, dressed in vibrant colours designed for blissful relaxing stay in Jodhpur. The rooms are divided into club rooms, superior rooms and suite rooms. The rooms have been arranged tastefully, offering high speed wi-fi connection, telephone with global dialing, LED screen with DTH services, mini bar and all other premium modern amenities. In addition, the hotel guests can enjoy a multicuisine restaurant named Cygnett Pavilion with authentic recipes. The restaurant has gone for eclectically selected local dishes that would bring forth the authenticity of the cuisine of the state in more ways than one.About Cygnett Hotels & Resorts:Cygnett Hotels & Resorts started in 2012 in India with the vision of creating a hotel company that is responsive to the demands of a metamorphosing world, without compromising the ideals of good hospitality, quality comfort and great service.Cygnetts constant endeavor for success and commitment towards excellence is continually recognized in India & globally. The hospitality group is actively working to open 100+ Hotels across 75+ cities in India and to operate in 6+ International locations within the next five years. The company is looking forward to adding 6000+ keys by 2022 and to benchmark Cygnetture Service & Experiences in the industry. Currently the group has over 35 alliances with 20 operational hotels and 15 hotels in pipeline and various stages of pre-opening. Soon, Cygnett will be marking its flag in the South Asian countries.www.cygnetthotels.com PWRPWR