Cygnett Hotels & Resorts opens its latest property in McLeodganj

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Branded as Cygnett Style Signature, Cygnetts property will address the demands of travelers from business to solo travelers, and family/corporate groups05 November 2019, New Delhi: Cygnett Hotels is constantly taking strides to open new properties to promote sublime hospitality experience and promote destinations unlike before. In its latest endeavor, the Cygnett Group launched Cygnett Style Signature in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh. With this opening, it is inching closer to its target to have an inventory of 35 properties by 2020. Cygnett Style Signature has been designed strategically and aims to provide travelers enhanced stay experience with tastefully crafted rooms. The rooms have been categorized into Superior, Deluxe and Family rooms. Sarbendra Sarkar, Founder & Managing Director of the group said, "The property promises to be perfect for family groups, while the rooms are equally appealing to an adventurer, addressing all modern-day comforts and needs. The hotel is located close to Dharamshala, Mcleodganj, just 1km from the city center, offering a great sight of the mighty Dhauladhar Mountains." Cygnett Style Signature is 17km away from airport, while couple of hours away from the nearest railway station.The hotel also offers unparalleled dining facility, offering Cygnetture Cuisines. This complements the essence of food that one relates with McLeodganj. Our dining options are not only a treat for our guests but are also the best choice of indulgence for the locals as well. The choice of treats is vivid and highly influencing to cater the needs of our guests, Sarkar adds.The rooms are defined by modern-day amenities. All rooms are equipped with LED TV with exhaustive channel list, 24-hour room service, Wi-Fi connectivity, tea/coffee maker, eco-friendly toiletries, and one can choose to stay in a non-smoking room as well.Conference and banqueting is another dimension that this hotel excels in. It offers an option for expansive and flexible banquet halls in Mcleodganj for business meetings and events, catering to MICE groups. Primarily, the central location of the hotel in proximity to modes of travel and social and commercial hubs of the city make the property an ideal venue for corporate events.About Cygnett Hotels & Resorts:Cygnett Hotels & Resorts started in 2012 in India with the vision of creating a hotel company that is responsive to the demands of a metamorphosing world, without compromising the ideals of good hospitality, quality comfort and great service.Cygnetts constant endeavor for success and commitment towards excellence is continually recognized in India & globally. The hospitality group is actively working to open 100+ Hotels across 75+ cities in India and to operate in 6+ International locations within the next five years. The company is looking forward to adding 5000+ keys by 2022 and to benchmark Cygnetture Service & Experiences in the industry. Currently the group has over 35 alliances with 25 operational hotels and 10 hotels in pipeline and various stages of pre-opening. Soon, Cygnett will be marking its flag in the South Asian countries.www.cygnetthotels.com