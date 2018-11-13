Cyient Signs MoU with TASK to Promote Innovation and Skill Enhancement for Youth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The alliance with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) will help improve employability and leadership skills for engineering students HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders today signed an MoU with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to collaborate on skill-building and to improve employability for engineering students by imparting technical and soft skills trainings for the students. The primary objective of this industry-academia partnership is to leverage Cyient's engineering expertise to create a pool of skilled workforce in Telangana that are equipped to meet industry needs. Maximizing the ROI of Your IoT Initiatives and Connected AssetsThe two organizations will work toward setting up a "train-and-hire" model for fourth-year students of mechanical, electrical, electronics, and aeronautical domains in TASK registered engineering colleges. Cyient has designed various training modules across these domains to help students get practical industry exposure. The partnership with TASK is aligned with Cyient's strong focus on skill development and opens up significant opportunities for creating value in the field of engineering education for students and faculty. Speaking on the occasion, Ramanand Puttige, Vice President, HR at Cyient, said, "We are excited about this partnership. Industries are facing a challenge in getting skilled engineers, and this tie-up with TASK is part of our ongoing endeavor to promote the technical and leadership skill enhancement for a future-ready workforce. We are confident that our industry-relevant courses, designed by experts, along with a world-class curriculum for upskilling the faculty will provide the much-needed fillip to the youth of Telangana and help the industry get access to a ready talent pool." Speaking on the occasion, Sujiv Nair, CEO, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) said, "We strongly believe that the industry-academic partnership bridges gaps and ensures students stay relevant to the ever-changing requirements of the digital world. This partnership with Cyient not only offers unique industry-relevant skilling and placement opportunities for students, while the specially curated Faculty Development Programs will also enrich the skill sets of the faculty on emerging technologies." About Cyient: Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, digital, and operations management solutions to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with their domain knowledge and technical expertise, to help clients solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, maintain partner that takes solution ownership across the value chain, Cyient empowers its clients to focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With a client-centric approach and a workforce of more than 15,000 in 21 countries, Cyient combines global delivery with proximity to its clients to function as their extended team. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources. For more information, please visit www.cyient.com Follow news about the company at @Cyient About TASK Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) was established by the Government of Telangana, to enhance the employability quotient of the youth in the state and to enrich the synergy among institutions of Government, Industry & Academia. Over 557 colleges in the Telangana state are registered with TASK and it offers skilling programs for students and faculty in line with the industry requirement. For more information, visit www.task.telangana.gov.in Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/289359/cyient_logo.jpg PWRPWR