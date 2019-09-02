Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Appoints Ravindra Bandhakavi as Corporate Partner & Head - Private Equity

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading full-service law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, has appointed Mr. Ravindra Bandhakavi as a Partner in the Firm's Delhi office and as Head - Private Equity practice for the firm.Ravindra has over 18 years of experience. He focuses on private equity and mergers & acquisitions transactions and works closely with numerous private equity funds and financial institutions on their investments in India across various sectors. He has been recognized as market leading practitioner in India by Euromoney's AsiaLaw and he has consistently been ranked by Chambers & Partners as a leading lawyer for private equity in India. He has also been rated as a leading individual for investment funds by the Legal 500.Before joining CAM, he was with Trilegal for about four and a half years. Prior to this, he was with the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co.Ravindra is an alumnus of National Law School, Bangalore and London Business School.On Ravindra's appointment, Managing Partner Cyril Shroff commented, "We are delighted to welcome Ravindra to the firm. I had very good experience working with him in the erstwhile AMSS and I am excited to work with him in the new avatar of the firm and strengthen our corporate and private equity practice further. He is well respected for his professional achievements in the industry and among his peer group."Ravindra Bandhakavi, on his appointment, said, "I look forward to joining Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, a firm with a great legacy and reputation. I have spent my formative years as a lawyer at the erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas and have had the opportunity to know and work with many of the partners at the firm during those years. In many senses it feels like a homecoming for me and I am grateful and excited about the opportunity to contribute to the growth of this firm.About Cyril Amarchand MangaldasCyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 102 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is now the largest full-service law firm in India, with over 750 lawyers including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.The firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, was awarded recently awarded with "India - Firm of the Year" at the AsiaLaw Regional Awards 2019 and "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2019. The firm was also named as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2018" at the IFLR Asia Awards, having also been successful in winning the prestigious & coveted "National Law Firm of the Year, 2018 for India" at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards. The firm was also voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2018" from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. had won in the past.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968504/Ravindra_Bandhakavi.jpg PWRPWR