D-Alive Launched as India's First Holistic Wellness Solutions Provider for Diabetes

MUMBAI, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --D-Alive Health Pvt. Ltd. has officially launched as India's first company to provide holistic wellness solutions specially designed only for people with diabetes. The start-up, based in Mumbai, is challenging the perception that diabetic or healthy food options are tasteless; along with offering a range of quirky accessories to add some fun to everyday routine. D-Alive foods and solutions are 100% natural, made out of organic ingredients of the topmost quality. No gluten, absolutely naturally sweetened with low Glycemic Index sweeteners like stevia, coconut sugar, and packaged using innovative Modified Atmosphere Packaging technology to enhance shelf-life. The company is built on the edifice of research and convictions of many diabetics, their relatives, diabetologists and diet-experts, cumulated by a type 1 diabetic since 25 years, Mr. M. N Kapasi. The team comprises of three founders: Mr. M. N Kapasi, his daughter Sarrah Kapasi, who dons the role of CEO, and Alfiya Attarwala, who manages the entire product development. Elaborating on the inception of D-Alive, Sarrah Kapasi, Co-founder and CEO said, "The groundwork for us started only in 2016, but my tryst with diabetes dates back a lifetime. Every product by D-Alive is better than the best because it is created first for my father and then for everyone else. We took our time for getting every aspect right, be it the product R&D, distribution and retail plan, or understanding consumer needs." D-Alive made an official entry into the market by launching their first set of product categories - a line of Indian sweets, to put an end to dessert deprivation for people with diabetes, especially during festivals. The four products introduced are: Maai Ka Laddu, Roasted Peanut Laddu, Cashew Pistachio Praline and Energy Paak. Additionally, they are offering three variants of fast-acting Glucose Gels, quick fix for low sugar levels. The gels are known to be the most efficient energy boosters as compared to liquids, powders and tablets. The easy-to-carry pocket size squeeze pouches come in three delicious natural flavours: grape, mango and lemon. Sarrah added, "We are glad to be officially launching with first set of products just ahead of Diwali which is synonymous with sweets. We are currently in the process of exploring and finalizing more product categories like sauces, salad dressings, yogurts along with a range of accessories like socks, cool kits which will be introduced in a phased manner basis the market sentiments." The products are currently available in over 25 retail stores across the city including a chain of Godrej Nature's Basket, Society Store, Kenorita, Cornucopia, O' Leaf, Rare Earth Organics, Heerson, Premsons to name a few. Also, available online on Diabetesindiastore.com, Gourmetdelight and Scootsy. The product catalogue can be downloaded here. Website: Dalivehealth | #HealthIsSweet