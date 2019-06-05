D Raja to represent CPI at Communist and Workers Party meet in Turkey

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) CPI national secretary D Raja will represent the party at the 21st International meeting of Communist and Workers Party in Turkey, party sources said Wednesday. The two-day working group meeting will be held on June 7 and 8 in Izmir, Turkey. Raja will be leaving on Thursday.The Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary, who is among the key members of the party, is speculated to replace party general secretary Sudhakar Reddy.Reddy is likely to resign next month. PTI SKC SRY