Daaki raises undisclosed sum in angel funding

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Sports nutrition startup Daaki today said it has raised an undisclosed amount in angel funding from investor Rohan Agila, Business Partner, Capvent Advisors.

The funds secured will mainly be used in research and product development in order to give athlete nutrition beyond existing standards, the company said in a statement.

The Bangalore-based brand will close the next round of funding soon, and plans to expand its marketing operations pan India as well as overseas.

"Our very first task was to create a unique identity that would resonate with the consumers and at the same time get our supplementation ideas on the table," Daaki founder Amit Dabas said.

The company aims to manifest itself as a brand that connects with athletes and fitness enthusiasts. PTI PRJ BAL